Report: RSF cuts off all water sources in West Kordofan

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) h

Tuesday

ave reportedly cut off all water sources east of the cities of Nahud and El Khawi in the West Kordofan State , exacerbating the humanitarian situation there, a local group said

The Dar Hamar Emergency Room in West Kordofan State posted an urgent warning on its official Facebook page about the risk of a cholera outbreak resulting from the RSF escalation, noting that depriving citizens of water in these difficult climatic conditions could lead to an imminent health and humanitarian disaster.

It emphasised that thousands of citizens are at immediate risk due to the interruption of water supplies, especially in light of the rising temperatures and the lack of alternative safe drinking water.

Field reports indicated that the closure of water sources was accompanied by limited internal displacement in areas near the water line connecting Nahud and El Khawi, as families attempted to move to locations less affected by the drought.

The development comes at a time when the Nahud region and neighbouring villages are witnessing a widespread outbreak of cholera amid a near-total absence of healthcare and a complete lack of medicines and medical supplies, which has resulted in the deaths of dozens of citizens over the past few days.