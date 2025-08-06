Middle East Monitor
Russia protests after settlers attack diplomatic car near Israeli settlement

August 6, 2025 at 2:16 pm

Flag of Russian Federation [Getty Images]

Russia has lodged an official protest to Israel after Israeli settlers attacked a Russian diplomatic vehicle near the settlement of Givat Assaf near Jerusalem in the West Bank on 30 July, according to Reuters.

A spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the attack was conducted “with the approval of Israeli military personnel, who did not attempt to intervene or prevent the attackers.”

The targeted vehicle was part of the Russian Federation’s mission to the Palestinian National Authority and displayed diplomatic license plates.

