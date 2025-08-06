Middle East Monitor
Sudan accuses UAE of funding RSF mercenaries, UAE denies role

August 6, 2025 at 4:02 pm

Protesters hold a banner opposed to UAE interference in Sudan during the demonstration, on 15 April 2025 in London, UK [Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Protesters hold a banner opposed to UAE interference in Sudan during the demonstration, on 15 April 2025 in London, UK [Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Sudan has accused the United Arab Emirates of sending mercenaries to fight alongside the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against the army in the country’s ongoing civil war. The UAE, however, has denied any involvement.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said that the Sudanese government possesses “conclusive evidence” that mercenaries from Colombia and some neighbouring African countries were funded and supported by the Emirati authorities. The statement did not include the evidence nor name the countries involved.

The ministry added that “this unprecedented phenomenon poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region and across the continent,” stressing that hundreds of thousands of mercenaries from African countries have been deployed.

Meanwhile, the Emirati Foreign Ministry, in an emailed statement sent to Associated Press (AP), said the UAE “categorically rejects all allegations” and denied any involvement in the war through the support of armed groups.

