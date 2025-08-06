Who Really Killed the Two-State Solution? | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

This episode of Palestine This Week begins with Hamas’s latest statement that it will not disarm unless a Palestinian state is established with Jerusalem as its capital. The response came after claims that Hamas had agreed to disarm unconditionally. From there, we take a closer look at Hamas’s position on the two-state solution and how it has changed over time. We also explore the broader history of the two-state proposal—asking the crucial question: who has really rejected it? Has it been Hamas, or has Israel been the consistent obstacle to peace?

Also in this episode:

Palestine recognised—but does it matter? As the UK, Canada and others endorse statehood, we ask whether this move challenges Israeli impunity or simply distracts from ongoing genocide.

Gaza’s annihilation: Aid workers and UN officials reveal the scale of destruction—making Gaza the most bombed territory in modern history.

Trump threatens Canada over Palestine: A US trade deal hangs in the balance as Trump lashes out at Ottawa for recognising Palestinian statehood.

