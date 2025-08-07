Israel’s military occupation of Gaza will further weaponise humanitarian aid

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to present plans for the full occupation of Gaza, US President Donald Trump is allegedly concerned with humanitarian aid, saying that his main focus is to feed Palestinians in Gaza “who are obviously not doing too well with food.”

Military occupation? Not at all.

“That’s pretty much going to be up to Israel,” Trump said in response to a reporter’s question on whether the US would support Israel’s plans to occupy Gaza.

However, both humanitarian aid and Israel’s military occupation of Gaza are linked to each other, in the same way the genocide and humanitarian aid also share a link. Israel is determining what aid reached Gaza and how much. Israel determined that the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) be barred from operating in the Palestinian territories, and installed the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) as the macabre alternative. Israel had also decided the policy of starvation and before the genocide, had long determined the minimum calorie count to keep Palestinians alive. The calculated brutality can only be imagined by a colonial entity. Israel is starving an already malnourished Palestinian population.

According to Israeli media, the first plan would commence with evacuations of Palestinians in Gaza city, followed by “a military offensive in the second phase, during which US President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech announcing the acceleration of humanitarian aid in coordination with Israel.”

And yet, Trump asserts that military occupation is up to Israel, and separates humanitarian aid from military occupation. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said that an additional 12 sites are planned to distribute humanitarian aid alongside the GHF.

Israel’s military occupation of Gaza would render humanitarian aid even more uncertain. Where Israel operates – in collaboration with the GHF – Palestinians have been routinely killed, so much that with each delivery there is now the expectation of a new kill toll to be announced. What happens when a genocidal colonial entity occupies the land it is currently committing genocide on? How much easier will it be for Israel to determine new parameters for humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza?

What is the ultimate cost of this rigmarole? Under the guise of extending humanitarian aid, Israel gets to occupy Gaza, which was the plan all along. The EU will likely announce that more aid is reaching Gaza, which in turn validates its decision to refrain from suspending Israel from the Horizon Europe research programme. While some EU countries may indeed recognise the state of Palestine in September, the move is symbolic and will happen while Israel is establishing is military occupation which will pave the way for Gaza’s colonisation. All this is happening during a time of genocide, but the international community will conveniently further ignore genocide because Israel and the US will have brought back the illusion of the obsolete status quo. Has anyone estimated how many more Palestinians will have been killed in genocide by the time these plans are implemented?

