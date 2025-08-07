Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Lebanon approves goals of US proposal to solidify ceasefire with Israel

August 7, 2025 at 6:51 pm

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun holds a cabinet meeting to discuss the issue of the state monopoly on weapons in the capital Beirut, Lebanon on August 5, 2025. [Lebanese Presidency Press Office - Anadolu Agency]

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun holds a cabinet meeting to discuss the issue of the state monopoly on weapons in the capital Beirut, Lebanon on August 5, 2025. [Lebanese Presidency Press Office – Anadolu Agency]

The Lebanese Cabinet on Thursday approved the goals outlined in a US proposal aimed at solidifying a ceasefire agreement with Israel, Information Minister Paul Morcos said, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a press conference following a Cabinet session held at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Morcos said the government backed the objectives listed in the preamble of US envoy Tom Barrack’s proposal to maintain the cessation of hostilities.

“We approved ending the armed presence across all Lebanese territory, including Hezbollah, and deploying the Lebanese army to border areas,” Morcos stated.

He added that the government’s decisions are intended to “restore stability, uphold state authority, and launch reconstruction efforts.”

READ: Iran reaffirms support for Hezbollah amid disarmament push

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending