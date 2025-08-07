Lebanon approves goals of US proposal to solidify ceasefire with Israel

The Lebanese Cabinet on Thursday approved the goals outlined in a US proposal aimed at solidifying a ceasefire agreement with Israel, Information Minister Paul Morcos said, Anadolu reports.

Speaking at a press conference following a Cabinet session held at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Morcos said the government backed the objectives listed in the preamble of US envoy Tom Barrack’s proposal to maintain the cessation of hostilities.

“We approved ending the armed presence across all Lebanese territory, including Hezbollah, and deploying the Lebanese army to border areas,” Morcos stated.

He added that the government’s decisions are intended to “restore stability, uphold state authority, and launch reconstruction efforts.”