Survey says 80% of Germans oppose Israel’s lethal military campaign in Gaza

Some 80% of Germans reject Israel’s deadly military campaign in Gaza, while 75% favor their government putting more pressure on Israel, including sanctions, according to survey results published by Focus newsmagazine Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Furthermore, 40% of Germans believe Israel has overstepped its bounds in its fight against Hamas.

The poll also indicated that the younger the Germans, the greater the rejection of Israel’s brutal military actions in Gaza.

Also noteworthy is that the survey found the highest rejection rate in all of Europe.

The country has seen widespread demonstrations, as people have taken to the streets to voice their outrage over Israel’s war crimes in Gaza.

Facing mounting public pressure, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Jul. 28 that his government is considering stepping up pressure on Israel over the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave.

Germany has long been a staunch supporter of Israel, with political leaders repeatedly stressing the country’s historical responsibility to Israel stemming from its Nazi past and the crimes committed against Jews during World War II.

Israel has killed over 60,000 people in the Gaza Strip since October 2023. Israel’s blockade of the territory has led to severe food shortages and deaths by starvation.

