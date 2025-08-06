German government opposes taking in sick children from Gaza

The German government said on Wednesday that it opposes a proposal by several German cities to accept injured and traumatized children from the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“This idea is nice for the election campaign or to score points, but it doesn’t help the people themselves. It is much more important and helpful to motivate countries in the region to accept them,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Serap Guler, from the ruling Christian Democratic Union (CDU), in an interview with the Koelner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper.

Germany is already active in this area and is also offering further support. “The quickest and best way to help these people is directly in the region, not by exploiting them for the election campaign and forcing them to endure this long journey,” added Guler.

At least five cities, including Hanover, Dusseldorf, Bonn, Leipzig, and Kiel, have announced plans to accept children from the Gaza Strip and Israel who are particularly vulnerable or traumatized. Political support from the government would be required for entry procedures, selection, and medical coordination.

The Chancellery and Interior Ministry expressed reservations on Monday about this move, citing doubts about its feasibility.

The mayors of these five cities asked for assistance in a letter to Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Meanwhile, Derya Turk-Nachbaur, parliamentary manager of the SPD parliamentary group, said in an interview with private broadcaster RTL/n-tv that Germany has already accepted Ukrainian children and is well-positioned to assist these patients.

– Berlin rejects Israeli settlement plan

In other news, the German government expressed its opposition to Israel’s so-called E1 settlement plan, a proposal calling for the confiscation of nearly 3,000 acres of Palestinian land to build over 4,000 settlement units and several hotels, as well as roads connecting Ma’ale Adumim to West Jerusalem.

“I can tell you that we, as the federal government, strongly reject the E1 settlement project,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Kathrin Deschauer told journalists in Berlin.

“What we are concerned about is that a two-state solution is possible in the long term. That’s why we strongly reject the E1 settlement project,” she reiterated.

Palestinians and several countries, including Europe, have warned that the project will make a two-state solution impossible by separating East Jerusalem from Palestinian areas and splitting the West Bank into two.

The plan dates back to 1994 but has been repeatedly delayed due to pressure from the EU and previous US administrations.

Palestinians accuse Israel of accelerating efforts to “Judaize” East Jerusalem, including expanding settlements and displacing Palestinian residents, in violation of international law.

They insist that East Jerusalem remain the capital of their future state, citing UN resolutions that do not recognize Israel’s 1967 occupation or 1981 annexation.

