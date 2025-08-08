Gulf Cooperation Council hails Lebanon’s move on exclusive state control of weapons

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Friday warmly welcomed the ruling made by Lebanon’s Cabinet to centralize weapons control exclusively under state institutions, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi expressed strong support for the decision approved by the Council of Ministers and announced by Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, describing it as a “significant step” toward reinforcing state sovereignty and stability.

According to the statement, the move aligns with the Taif Agreement, relevant UN resolutions, and the vows made by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in his inaugural address.

Albudaiwi added that the decision would help “activate state institutions” and “pave the way for a more attractive investment environment,” particularly if accompanied by reforms.

READ: Lebanon: Hezbollah, Amal supporters protest government decision on resistance weapons

He reaffirmed the GCC’s firm support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, security, and stability, while urging the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the Taif Agreement to restore state authority across all Lebanese territory.

The diplomatic endorsement arrives as Lebanon’s government moves forward with a plan to limit all arms possession to the national army by the end of the year, a move Hezbollah has strongly rejected as politically motivated and aligned with Israeli and US pressure.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has ordered the military to prepare a roadmap for implementing the plan, while President Joseph Aoun unveiled a broader national proposal, including Israeli withdrawal, prisoner releases, and full state control over arms.

Hezbollah has reportedly termed the push a “grave sin” and is dismissing it “as if it doesn’t exist.”

READ: Hezbollah calls Lebanon’s government decision to disarm non-state groups ‘grave sin’