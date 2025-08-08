Lebanon: Hezbollah, Amal supporters protest government decision on resistance weapons

Hezbollah and Amal Movement supporters staged protests in several Lebanese cities on Thursday evening against the government’s approval of the objectives of a US proposal aimed at strengthening the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation, which includes disarming the party.

Hundreds of protesters on motorbikes gathered in the Msharrafieh area in Beirut’s southern suburbs, waving Hezbollah and Amal flags and chanting slogans denouncing the government’s recent decisions.

Motorcade rallies were also held in the southern cities of Nabatieh and Tyre, with cars and motorbikes.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, participants, carrying Hezbollah and Amal flags, played party anthems through loudspeakers and chanted slogans condemning the government and expressing support for the “resistance”.

In Tyre, Hezbollah supporters staged a large motorcade protest, voicing opposition to the government’s decision and criticising US and Israeli policies.

Similar rallies were reported in the cities of Baalbek and Hermel. The agency said that “car convoys toured the streets of Hermel, rejecting the cabinet’s decision to restrict weapons to state control”.