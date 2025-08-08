Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Lebanon: Hezbollah, Amal supporters protest government decision on resistance weapons

August 8, 2025 at 9:47 am

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam (L) speaks during a press conference following the cabinet meeting to discuss the issue of the state monopoly on weapons in the capital Beirut, Lebanon on August 5, 2025. [Lebanese Presidency Press Office - Anadolu Agency]

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam (L) speaks during a press conference following the cabinet meeting to discuss the issue of the state monopoly on weapons in the capital Beirut, Lebanon on August 5, 2025. [Lebanese Presidency Press Office – Anadolu Agency]

Hezbollah and Amal Movement supporters staged protests in several Lebanese cities on Thursday evening against the government’s approval of the objectives of a US proposal aimed at strengthening the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation, which includes disarming the party.

Hundreds of protesters on motorbikes gathered in the Msharrafieh area in Beirut’s southern suburbs, waving Hezbollah and Amal flags and chanting slogans denouncing the government’s recent decisions.

Motorcade rallies were also held in the southern cities of Nabatieh and Tyre, with cars and motorbikes.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, participants, carrying Hezbollah and Amal flags, played party anthems through loudspeakers and chanted slogans condemning the government and expressing support for the “resistance”.

In Tyre, Hezbollah supporters staged a large motorcade protest, voicing opposition to the government’s decision and criticising US and Israeli policies.

Similar rallies were reported in the cities of Baalbek and Hermel. The agency said that “car convoys toured the streets of Hermel, rejecting the cabinet’s decision to restrict weapons to state control”.

READ: Lebanon approves goals of US proposal to solidify ceasefire with Israel

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending