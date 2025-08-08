Israeli agriculture minister proposes Libya to host displaced Gazans

Israeli Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter revealed on Thursday the outlines of a large-scale plan to displace Palestinian residents of the besieged Gaza Strip abroad; and proposed Libya as an alternative country to host them.

In an interview with the Hebrew newspaper Maariv, Dichter claimed that Gazans would “be happy to leave” if the necessary international support was provided, and suggested the possibility of settling them in other countries including Libya.

According to the Israeli minister, Gaza residents would agree to leave the Strip if the international community offered them alternatives, similar to Syrian refugees after the civil war.

“The longing to build a new life outside Gaza is insane. I see it clearly on social media. People there know there’s nothing to return to” he said.

Dichter suggested Libya as a possible destination for Palestinian resettlement, saying, “Libya is a huge country, with vast areas and a coastline similar to Gaza’s. If the world invests billions to rehabilitate Gazans there, the host country will also benefit economically”.

Dichter has gone as far as claiming that Gazans have no right to their land, saying, “Gaza is not their land; it’s here, in Israel. Anyone who lost their home in Gaza can get a plot of land anywhere else. This is not just an economic issue, it’s an existential one”.