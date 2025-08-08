‘Utterly unacceptable’: Scotland’s first minister condemns Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s decision to seize control of Gaza, calling the move “completely and utterly unacceptable,” Anadolu reports.

In a statement posted on social media, the SNP leader warned that the Israeli government’s decision would lead to increased human suffering and further escalate the ongoing conflict.

Swinney said: “The decision of the Israeli government to seize control of Gaza City is completely and utterly unacceptable. It will create even more human suffering for the Palestinian people and further escalate the conflict.”

“International community must stop Israel and secure a ceasefire,” he concluded.

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to occupy Gaza City.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,200 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.