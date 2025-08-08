Moroccan doctors go on hunger strike to protest Israel’s starvation of Gaza

Hundreds of doctors in Morocco participated in a one-day hunger strike on Thursday to protest Israel’s starvation of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The hunger strike came in response to a call from the Moroccan non-governmental organisation “Doctors for Palestine”.

A Moroccan doctor, Ahmed Zeroual, who is participating in the strike, told Anadolu Agency that the one-day hunger strike aims to show solidarity with medical personnel in Gaza and to protest the starvation imposed by Israel on Palestinians.

Dr Zeroual added that it also comes within the context of global solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

He explained that doctors in the Kingdom are trying to draw attention to the suffering of medical personnel in Gaza and the Palestinians as a whole due to the Israeli blockade imposed on the Strip.

Dr Zeroual noted that hundreds of doctors from across the country have responded to the call and participated in the hunger strike.

Dr Zeroual, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon, spent six weeks in Gaza hospitals during March and April.