UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Israel’s plans to occupy Gaza

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency session on Saturday following Israel’s decision to “take control of Gaza City,” which has drawn widespread condemnation, Anadolu reports.

According to information obtained by Anadolu on Friday, the emergency session was requested by the permanent missions of the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia.

Diplomatic sources said the meeting has been endorsed by all members of the Security Council except Panama, which is its current chair, and the US.

The meeting is expected to take place on Saturday afternoon.

The move comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy Gaza City was announced early Friday.

Israel has already been facing mounting outrage over its genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by hunger and starvation.

