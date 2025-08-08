Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on Israel’s plans to occupy Gaza

August 8, 2025 at 8:13 pm

The Israeli army continues its military operations with tanks and military vehicles along the Gaza Strip border as destroyed and heavily damaged residential areas following the Israeli attacks on the cities of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip are seen from the Gaza-Israel border region on May 20, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli army continues its military operations with tanks and military vehicles along the Gaza Strip border as destroyed and heavily damaged residential areas following the Israeli attacks on the cities of Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip are seen from the Gaza-Israel border region on May 20, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

The UN Security Council is set to hold an emergency session on Saturday following Israel’s decision to “take control of Gaza City,” which has drawn widespread condemnation, Anadolu reports.

According to information obtained by Anadolu on Friday, the emergency session was requested by the permanent missions of the UK, Denmark, France, Greece, and Slovenia.

Diplomatic sources said the meeting has been endorsed by all members of the Security Council except Panama, which is its current chair, and the US.

The meeting is expected to take place on Saturday afternoon.

The move comes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to fully occupy Gaza City was announced early Friday.

Israel has already been facing mounting outrage over its genocide in Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by hunger and starvation.

READ: Israeli army chief says Gaza occupation to require 200,000 reservists

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending