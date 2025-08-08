Israeli army chief says Gaza occupation to require 200,000 reservists

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said fully occupying the Gaza Strip would require mobilizing about 200,000 reservists, according to public broadcaster KAN, Anadolu reports.

His remarks came during a 10-hour Cabinet meeting on Thursday, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a “gradual plan” to seize full control of Gaza. The plan was approved early Friday, despite military officials’ concerns about the safety of hostages and soldiers.

KAN, citing unnamed sources, reported that Zamir warned that the plan would demand massive logistical resources and humanitarian infrastructure that the army currently lacks.

“There is no civilian infrastructure or humanitarian capacity in place to relocate the population,” Zamir was quoted as saying. “We would need to establish hospitals and deliver aid ourselves.”

He reportedly suggested removing hostage recovery from the war’s official objectives—a move signaling widening cracks within Israel’s leadership.

READ: Israeli opposition slams Cabinet’s move to occupy Gaza as ‘disaster’

When National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposed aid deliveries or building hospitals, Zamir replied: “Then I suggest removing hostage recovery from the war goals.”

According to Israeli media, the approved plan involves military advances into central Gaza and Gaza City areas not yet reached by ground forces. It would start with the forced displacement of civilians to the south, followed by the encirclement of Gaza City and deeper incursions into residential zones.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office early Friday said the army is preparing to “complete its control over the Gaza Strip.”

More than 61,200 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The campaign has decimated the enclave and pushed it to the brink of famine.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

READ: Deaths from hunger rising in Gaza, says WHO