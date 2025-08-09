200 protesters arrested in London as hundreds stage rally in support of Palestine Action

Some 200 protesters have been arrested in London as hundreds of people on Saturday held a demonstration in support of Palestine Action, Anadolu reports.

Gathering in Parliament Square, hundreds of people are demonstrating in support of Gaza and Palestine Action, a group the British government banned last month.

Carrying Palestinian flags, many protesters also carried signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

During the demonstration, organized by the Defend Our Juries group, the crowd also shouted pro-Palestine slogans.

It came after more than 500 people expressed their wish to attend the rally.

During the rally, with heavy police presence, dozens of protesters were arrested by Metropolitan Police officers.

READ: Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, UK ‘strongly rejects’ Israeli plan to occupy Gaza City

Later, the police confirmed that they had arrested 200 people in Parliament Square, adding “with more to follow.”

“As of 15.40hrs (1440GMT) the number of arrests for showing support for a proscribed organization was 200 with more to follow,” the police said on X.

“While many of those remaining in the Square are media and onlookers, there are still people holding placards supporting Palestine Action,” Metropolitan Police said in its earlier statement.

“Officers are steadily working through the crowd making further arrests,” it added.

Earlier, the police had warned that anyone taking part in Saturday’s Palestine Action demonstration faced possible arrest.

Many international organizations and peace activists warned the London police against arresting participants at the protest.

In June, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced a ban under the 2000 Terrorism Act after activists spray-painted planes at a Royal Air Force base, an act being investigated under counter-terrorism laws.

In July, the ban passed in both the House of Commons and House of Lords.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk also raised serious concerns over the ban, calling it a “disturbing misuse” of counter-terrorism laws and risks undermining fundamental freedoms.

READ: Amnesty urges police restraint ahead of London protest about Palestine Action ban