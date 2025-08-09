EU says Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza will further worsen ‘already catastrophic situation’

The European commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management on Saturday expressed concern over the Israeli plan to occupy Gaza City, warning that it will worsen the “already catastrophic humanitarian situation,” Anadolu reports.

“The Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to extend its military operation in #Gaza will further worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian situation & jeopardise the lives of the remaining hostages,” Hadja Lahbib wrote on X.

Her remarks came after Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan early Friday to fully occupy Gaza City.

Lahbib said an immediate ceasefire is essential, along with the unconditional release of all hostages and the large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid, in full compliance with international humanitarian law.

READ: Israeli security chiefs opposed Gaza reoccupation plan over hostage safety concerns: report

“There is no alternative to a two-state solution,” she noted.

Earlier, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called on Israel to reconsider its decision.

“Such a decision must have consequences for EU-Israel relations, to be assessed by the Council,” warned Costa.

In a statement, Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the UK have also “strongly rejected” Israel’s plan to occupy Gaza City.

Israel has faced mounting outrage for its destructive war against Gaza, where more than 61,300 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, UK ‘strongly rejects’ Israeli plan to occupy Gaza City