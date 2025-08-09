Gaza City gambit: Netanyahu’s war of words and widening risks

Israel’s security cabinet has now blessed Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest move: take military control of Gaza City to “eliminate Hamas.” The prime minister’s office announced the decision after a late-night meeting, but notably stopped short of repeating Netanyahu’s earlier vow to “fully occupy the Gaza Strip.” Instead, the statement pins the next phase on Gaza City, framed as the “heart” and nerve center of Hamas, while leaving the broader endgame deliberately hazy. That shift in rhetoric is not a slip; it is strategy. And it tells us a great deal about the political calculus driving Israel’s war decisions nearly two years in.

First, the facts. As per media reports, the cabinet-approved plan explicitly names Gaza City, not the entire enclave, even as the prime minister continues to speak elsewhere about eventual control “of all of Gaza.” Germany, a key European defense partner, has already responded by halting exports of military equipment that could be used in Gaza; the UK urged Israel to reconsider. Inside Israel, hostage families and the opposition warn the decision will further imperil the remaining captives. All this plays out while the Israeli military says it already controls roughly three-quarters of Gaza. Yet Gaza City remains the symbolic and operational prize.

The Israeli cabinet’s decision reveals the strategic intent: a phased takeover of Gaza City, the creation of a civil administration excluding both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, and an eye toward a larger reoccupation, even if that is not what the official phrasing says today. In some tellings, civilians would be ordered out on a fixed timetable, potentially culminating around 7 October – an anniversary freighted with political theater in Israel and trauma for Palestinians. This is less a lightning strike than a calendarised siege.

Why has Netanyahu traded maximalist sloganeering for a “Gaza City first” formula? Three overlapping calculations stand out. The first is the growing specter of international isolation and legal exposure. European patience is cracking. Berlin’s decision to halt relevant exports is a stark signal – politically and practically. Each incremental escalation risks widening Israel’s isolation and narrowing US room for diplomatic cover. By scaling rhetoric from “full occupation” to “Gaza City control,” the prime minister is trying to keep Western doors ajar while continuing battlefield pressure. It is a bet that optics matter: a “limited” operation can be sold as surgical, even as its humanitarian consequences would be anything but.

The second is domestic politics and coalition management. Netanyahu must feed the hawks without losing the security establishment. Far-right ministers have pushed hard for total conquest; the military has repeatedly flagged the danger to hostages and the open-ended costs of occupation. A Gaza City focus gives the prime minister talking points in both directions – asserting momentum to his right flank while averting, for now, the full-on reoccupation that IDF planners warn could become a quagmire. Opposition leader Yair Lapid’s charge that the plan defies professional advice indicates a widening civil-military breach.

The third is leverage in negotiations. Israel plainly wants to change Hamas’s cost-benefit analysis before any serious bargaining. A staged assault on Gaza City is pressure politics by other means: squeeze the urban core, force civilian flight, deepen scarcity, and hope to fracture the adversary’s will. Reports that civilians could be ordered to leave by early October underscore the coercive timetable. In parallel, Netanyahu has floated the idea of an “Arab force” to assume security – an attempt to signal a post-Hamas horizon without conceding Palestinian self-determination. That may be designed less for feasibility than for diplomatic palatability.

For the region, the immediate implications are grimly familiar. A new push into Gaza City would amplify the humanitarian calamity in the form of mass displacement, disease, and famine-like conditions already stalk the Strip. Every kilometer of urban advance multiplies risks to the remaining hostages and invites spillovers: Hezbollah’s red lines in the north, militia rockets from Iraq or Syria, and an Iranian calculus conditioned by perceptions of Israeli (and US) bandwidth. Arab capitals from Cairo to Riyadh will see the Gaza City gambit for what it is: escalation draped in euphemism.

Strategically, the plan suffers from the same flaw that has haunted Israel’s Gaza campaign since the earliest days: an end-state that cannot be squared with realities on the ground. Destroying Hamas militarily is not the same as eliminating Hamas politically or ideologically. Even if Israel seized and held Gaza City, who governs the rubble the day after? The proposal to install a “non-Hamas, non-PA” administration was trial-ballooned months ago and fell apart on contact with reality; no credible Palestinian authority will emerge under Israeli guns, and no Arab coalition wants to inherit a protectorate without sovereignty. The result is a familiar trap: escalation without closure.

There is also a legal dimension that cannot be willed away by rephrasing objectives. Targeted “city control” amid mass displacement risks running headlong into international humanitarian law, intensifying calls for accountability. Germany’s export pause is a canary in the coal mine. If a close ally moves from critique to conditionality, others may follow – through arms restrictions, recognition diplomacy at the U.N., or investigations that further erode Israel’s international standing.

For Washington – now balancing its own electoral pressures and Middle East equities – the Gaza City plan creates another uncomfortable fork. Continued US backing will deepen perceptions in the Global South that Western talk of a “rules-based order” ends where Israeli impunity begins. Conversely, visible daylight with Netanyahu risks a coalition crack-up in Jerusalem and a perceived “win” for Hamas. It is precisely this dilemma that the prime minister exploits: move just far enough to keep the war going, not far enough to trigger decisive US leverage.

What should be done instead is clear, even if consistently ignored. A ceasefire-hostage deal must serve as an entry point, not an epilogue. Sequencing matters: hostages, humanitarian access, and a verifiable cessation of hostilities must be tied to a political track – not left hostage to it. This must be coupled with a credible Palestinian governance horizon. Pretending Gaza can be run by technocrats vetted for their distance from both Hamas and the PA is fantasy. Any lasting arrangement requires Palestinian agency, institutional rebuilding, and a pathway back to a single political authority alongside a reconstituted security architecture. And these steps must be underpinned by multilateral guarantees. Regional and global stakeholders – including China – can underwrite monitoring, reconstruction, and de-escalation mechanisms that neither side can plausibly supply alone. Beijing’s consistent call for restraint and respect for international law is not mere rhetoric; it is the framework without which any pause will relapse into war.

Netanyahu’s “Gaza City first” plan is not a strategy; it is a holding pattern designed to survive another news cycle, another protest, another foreign rebuke – while the war’s center of gravity shifts from battlefield to courtroom and diplomatic chamber. Language can be trimmed from “full occupation” to “taking control of Gaza City,” but the human costs do not shrink with the phrasing. If anything, the narrowing of words and broadening of war reveal the core contradiction: trying to bomb a political problem into submission, then outsourcing the political answer to unnamed “local actors” and unnamed “Arab forces.”

This is why the region should read the cabinet decision not as a decisive pivot, but as another loop in a destructive circle. The longer Israel pursues military maximalism without a viable political end-state, the more certain it becomes that Gaza’s agony will be prolonged, Israel’s isolation will deepen, and the Middle East will remain poised on a knife-edge. Precision in words will not substitute for precision in judgment. The time to reverse course is now.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.