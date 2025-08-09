Israel’s decision to take military control of Gaza is ‘absolutely unacceptable’: Erdogan

Israel’s decision to take military control of Gaza is ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday in a phone call, Anadolu reports.

The two discussed Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the latest developments in the region, according to Turkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan reiterated during the conversation that Turkiye will continue to stand by Palestine.

​​​​​​​Calling the statements by France, Britain, and Canada on their potential recognition of the Palestinian state valuable, Erdogan noted the rising tide of criticism of Israel in the West, adding that Turkiye will continue its efforts for peace in the region.

