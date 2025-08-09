Oxfam responds to Israeli government plan to take control of Gaza City

“The decision to take direct military control of Gaza City marks a dangerous escalation in the ongoing illegal occupation of Palestinian territory; a brazen act of erasure carried out in full view of the world and signals a clear intent to entrench Israeli control over Gaza rather than to end the war.

“Reports of plans to forcibly remove the one million people still living in Gaza City and confine civilians in tightly controlled camps are profoundly alarming, evoking some of the darkest chapters of recent history. Should the city be evacuated, it would have catastrophic consequences for our staff – the majority of whom live there – and our ability to deliver aid.

“The time for hollow words of condemnation is over. The UK government must now go one step further than Germany, finally end its complicity and halt all UK arms sales to Israel. It must also halt all Israeli military assistance, including its near daily surveillance flights over Gaza.

“The UK, along with all powerful nations, must use every diplomatic, legal, and economic tool at its disposal, to stop this latest atrocity. Together, they must work for an immediate and permanent ceasefire to end the death and suffering, full access for humanitarian aid and to ensure the release of all hostages and unlawful Palestinian detainees.

“History will not be kind to those who chose inaction in the face of Gaza’s obliteration.”

