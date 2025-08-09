Middle East Monitor
Sen. Warren slams Netanyahu on Gaza, urges end to US funding Israel’s war

August 9, 2025 at 11:18 am

US Senator Elizabeth Warren [FlickR]

US Senator Elizabeth Warren [FlickR]

US Sen. Elizabeth Warren accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday of prioritizing personal political power over peace as she demanded an end to US funding for Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“Starving Palestinian children and killing innocent people isn’t enough for Netanyahu. Now, he wants to control all of Gaza.

“He no longer even pretends that this is about bringing the hostages home. For Netanyahu, it’s all about holding onto his power,” Warren wrote on X.

Her remarks came after the Prime Minister’s Office said the army will prepare for “taking control” of Gaza City. Netanyahu said Israel’s “goal is not to take over Gaza, but to free Gaza from Hamas and enable a peaceful government to be established there.”

“The U.S. cannot send one penny more to Israel to fund this war,” Warren stressed.

Israel has faced mounting outrage for its destructive war on Gaza, where more than 61,300 victims have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

