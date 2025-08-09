UN Security Council emergency Gaza meeting pushed to Sunday

The UN Security Council (UNSC) will discuss Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City on Sunday instead of Saturday, Anadolu reports.

Diplomatic sources told Anadolu that the date of the emergency meeting has been changed.

The session, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Aug. 10 and is expected to convene at 10 a.m. local time. No reason was given for the change.

Sources noted the UK, Denmark, France, Greece and Slovenia requested the emergency session.

Following Israel’s decision to occupy Gaza City, the meeting has been endorsed by all members of the Security Council except Panama, which is its current chair, and the US.

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved a plan late Thursday to occupy Gaza City in the northern part of the enclave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News that his government wants to “take full control of all of Gaza” ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

