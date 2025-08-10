8 European countries ‘strongly condemn’ Israeli plans to occupy Gaza

Eight European countries on Sunday “strongly” condemned the Israeli government’s plans to fully occupy Gaza City and “firmly” rejected any demographic or territorial changes, Anadolu reports.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers of Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, and Spain said they “strongly condemn the recent announcement by the Government of Israel of the intensification of the occupation and the military offensive, including in Gaza city.”

“This decision will only deepen the humanitarian crisis and further endanger the remaining hostages’ lives,” read the statement.

Israel’s Security Cabinet approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s widely opposed occupation plans early Friday.

The foreign ministers noted that the planned occupation will lead to an unacceptable high toll of deaths and the forced displacement of nearly 1 million Palestinian civilians.

“We firmly reject any demographic or territorial changes in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” it stressed, adding actions in this regard constitute a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

The foreign ministers warned that the intensification of the military offensive and the occupation of Gaza City represent a “serious obstacle” to the implementation of the two-state solution.

“The Gaza Strip must be an integral part of the State of Palestine, along with the West Bank, including East Jerusalem,” said the statement, mentioning that the recognition of Palestine and Israel is the “best security guarantee for both, and will ensure stability for the whole region.”

“We continue to call for an immediate ceasefire agreement and a permanent end to hostilities, for the immediate release of all hostages at the hands of Hamas and for the rapid, unimpeded and large-scale entry of humanitarian aid,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed attacks on Gaza on March 18, and has since killed 9,862 people and injured 40,809, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where more than 61,400 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.