Salah criticises UEFA farewell for ‘Palestinian Pele’ not mentioning his death at hands of Israeli soldiers

Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah on Saturday protested UEFA’s silence on how a former Palestinian player was killed by an Israeli attack while waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza, Anadolu reports.

Suleiman al-Obaid was killed on Wednesday amid the second year of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Marking his passing, UEFA wrote, “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obaid, the ‘Palestinian Pele.’ A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times” – but said nothing about how he died.

Salah pointedly criticised UEFA’s farewell to Al-Obaid, saying: “Can you tell us how, where and why he died?”

More than 800 athletes have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s offensive on Oct. 7, 2023, as the sports community continues to suffer under bombardment, famine, and the collapse of infrastructure, according to Palestinian officials.

Can you tell us how he died, where, and why? https://t.co/W7HCyVVtBE — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 9, 2025

One of the latest victims was al-Obaid, who was killed while waiting for humanitarian aid – a common occurrence under a controversial Israeli- and US-backed aid scheme that critics have called a “death trap.”

According to the UN, at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed since May 27 while seeking food under the scheme, while Israel blocks other aid groups from entering Gaza.

The Palestinian Football Association said in a statement: “Former national team player Suleiman al-Obaid was martyred during an attack by occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Obaid, 41, born in Gaza and a father of five, is seen as one of the brightest stars in Palestinian football history. He played 24 official matches for the national team and scored two goals.