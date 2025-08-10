Middle East Monitor
UN rapporteur calls on European football body to expel Israel to make sport ‘genocide free’

August 10, 2025 at 1:15 pm

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese attends rally against Israel's attacks over Gaza, in Madrid, Spain on June 23, 2025. [Burak Akbulut - Anadolu Agency]

United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese attends rally against Israel’s attacks over Gaza, in Madrid, Spain on June 23, 2025. [Burak Akbulut – Anadolu Agency]

The UN special rapporteur for human rights in the Palestinian territories called on the European football governing body (UEFA) on Sunday to expel Israel from competitions over its war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu reports.

“Let’s make sport apartheid and genocide free. One ball, one kick at the time,” Francesca Albanese said on her X account.

Albanese’s call came following UEFA’s farewell to a former Palestinian player, Suleiman al-Obeid, whom it called the “Palestinian Pelé.”

Obaid was killed on Wednesday, when the Israeli army opened fire on civilians waiting for aid delivery near a distribution point in the southern Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian Football Association.

“Time to expel its killers from competitions, @UEFA,” the UN rapporteur said.

Obaid, 41, born in Gaza and a father of five, is seen as one of the brightest stars in Palestinian football history. He played 24 official matches for the national team and scored two goals.

More than 800 athletes have been killed in Gaza since the start of Israel’s offensive on Oct. 7, 2023, as the sports community continues to suffer under bombardment, famine, and the collapse of infrastructure, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where more than 61,400 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

