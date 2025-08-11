63 died of malnutrition in Sudan’s El- Fasher city

At least 63 people, mostly women and children, died of malnutrition in one week in Sudan’s besieged city of El-Fasher, a health official said on Sunday.

The official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the victims had died between August 3 and 10, noting that the figure only included those who managed to reach hospitals, while many families buried their dead without seeking medical help due to poor security conditions and a lack of transportation.

A few days ago, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) expressed concern about the rising death toll of hunger, disease, and displacement in various parts of Sudan.

According to a UN report, local sources in East Darfur state reported that the Lagawa displacement camp, which hosts more than 7,000 people, is facing severe food shortages.

Doctors there warned that the conflict continues to hinder aid delivery, depriving vulnerable families of food and healthcare.

In the besieged city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, local sources reported that people are dying from hunger and malnutrition.

Community-run kitchens have closed due to food shortages, and some residents have resorted to consuming animal feed, said Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN.

In Tawila locality in North Darfur, Haq said that UN humanitarian partners have scaled up their cholera response and expanded the capacity of treatment centers, but needs remain urgent.

