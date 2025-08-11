Israel to call up 430,000 reservists for planned Gaza occupation

The Israeli government has authorised Defence Minister Israel Katz to call up to 430,000 reserve soldiers until 30 November 2025, as part of preparations for a full occupation of Gaza City, according to the official broadcaster Kan.

The broadcaster said the decision aims to boost the army’s combat capabilities amid escalating military operations and follows cabinet approval on Friday to seize control of Gaza City, the central camps, and to displace one million Palestinians to the south.

Israel’s legal adviser, Gali Baharav-Miara, issued a legal opinion supporting the mobilisation of hundreds of thousands of reservists, describing it as “unavoidable” despite acknowledging “legal difficulties” linked to unequal burdens on different population groups.

