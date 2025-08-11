Middle East Monitor
Israelis attack Salah over post on Palestinian ‘Pele’

August 11, 2025 at 9:30 am

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield on November 09, 2024 in Liverpool, England. [James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images]

Fans supporting Israel criticised Mohamed Salah on social media after he questioned the lack of detail in UEFA’s tribute to Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pelé”.

Egyptian and Liverpool football star Mohamed Salah shared the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)’s tribute to Palestinian football legend Suleiman Al-Obeid, also known as the “Palestinian Pelé”. He then asked: “Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?” wrote Salah.

Al-Obeid, aged 41, was shot and killed by Israeli forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza, according to the Palestine Football Association.

UEFA published a statement on its X account, mourning Al-Obaid with the phrase: “Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the ‘Palestinian Pele’.

“A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

Some pro-Israel voices accused Salah of implying Israel was responsible and questioned why he did not react similarly to the death of Israeli footballer Lior Asulin, killed by Hamas at the Nova music festival on 7 October 2023.

These activists also called on UEFA to publish a message of condolence for the late Israeli player, similar to what it did with the Palestinian player Al-Obaid.

