Spain says will ‘never recognize’ unilateral annexation of Gaza, West Bank

Spain’s foreign minister said Monday that his country and the European Union will “never recognize” any unilateral annexation of the Gaza Strip or the West Bank, condemning Israel’s military escalation in the territory, Anadolu reports.

“I spoke out immediately, I firmly condemned it: neither we nor the European Union will ever recognize it,” Jose Manuel Albares told Spanish broadcaster RTVE. “We will never recognize this illegal unilateral annexation of Gaza or the West Bank, where illegal settlements are advancing.”

Albares stressed that what the Middle East needs right now is the security of the Palestinian people, and the security of the people of Israel.

“This escalation in Israel’s military occupation of Gaza will only bring more death, more suffering, further impede the release of the hostages, and destabilize the Middle East,” he warned.

He urged for “a permanent ceasefire, an end to this blockade that Israel is imposing on Gaza, this induced famine, a massive influx of humanitarian aid, the immediate release of all the hostages, and a definitive peace, which is the same as establishing a two-state solution.”

Israel is already facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,000 Palestinians since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and led to deaths by starvation.

