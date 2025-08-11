Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

UN warns Gaza enduring ‘starvation, pure and simple’

August 11, 2025 at 11:35 am

Palestinians, facing food shortages due to Israel's blockade and ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip, gather with pots and pans as a charity distributes meals in western Gaza City, Gaza on August 08, 2025. [Abdalhkem Abu Riash - Anadolu Agency]

Palestinians, facing food shortages due to Israel’s blockade and ongoing attacks on the Gaza Strip, gather with pots and pans as a charity distributes meals in western Gaza City, Gaza on August 08, 2025. [Abdalhkem Abu Riash – Anadolu Agency]

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned Sunday that the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip “a looming hunger crisis – this is starvation, pure and simple”. 

This came in a statement delivered by Ramesh Rajasingham, director of the OCHA coordination division on behalf of OCHA Secretary-General, Tom Fletcher during an emergency briefing before the UN Security Council.

“The suffering endured in Gaza over the past 22 months has been nothing short of soul-searing,” Rajasingham said, adding “Our shared humanity demands that this unacceptable catastrophe is brought to an immediate end.”

He added that Israel’s decision to reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip “marks a grave escalation in a conflict that has already inflicted unimaginable suffering”. 

He emphasised that “Israel must stop arbitrarily arresting Palestinians in the West Bank and facilitate the entry of aid into Gaza”.

READ: 8 European countries ‘strongly condemn’ Israeli plans to occupy Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending