UN warns Gaza enduring ‘starvation, pure and simple’

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned Sunday that the situation in the besieged Gaza Strip “a looming hunger crisis – this is starvation, pure and simple”.

This came in a statement delivered by Ramesh Rajasingham, director of the OCHA coordination division on behalf of OCHA Secretary-General, Tom Fletcher during an emergency briefing before the UN Security Council.

“The suffering endured in Gaza over the past 22 months has been nothing short of soul-searing,” Rajasingham said, adding “Our shared humanity demands that this unacceptable catastrophe is brought to an immediate end.”

He added that Israel’s decision to reoccupy the entire Gaza Strip “marks a grave escalation in a conflict that has already inflicted unimaginable suffering”.

He emphasised that “Israel must stop arbitrarily arresting Palestinians in the West Bank and facilitate the entry of aid into Gaza”.

