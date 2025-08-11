Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Wael al-Dahdouh mourns fallen colleagues in Gaza: ‘How hard our fate is’

August 11, 2025 at 10:45 am

Palestinian journalist Wael al-Dahdouh and head of Al Jazeera's Gaza bureau speaks during a press conference on May 28,2024. [Photo by Hasan Mrad/DeFodi Images News via Getty Images]

Palestinian journalist Wael al-Dahdouh and head of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau speaks during a press conference on May 28,2024. [Photo by Hasan Mrad/DeFodi Images News via Getty Images]

Palestinian journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh has mourned his colleagues Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with all journalists killed in Gaza, expressing the pain of loss and the hardship of the profession during the ongoing Israeli war on the territory.

In a post on Facebook, Al-Dahdouh wrote: “How hard our fate is as journalists and Palestinians in Gaza — a martyr lives with a martyr, bids farewell to a martyr, and buries a martyr. May God have mercy on you, Anas and Mohammed, and on all our colleagues. You did your duty and reached the end that was always before your eyes.”

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli shelling struck a journalist’s tent outside the main gate of al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, killing Al Sharif and Qreiqeh. The Gaza medical complex confirmed the deaths.

The Israeli army has previously waged a broad campaign of incitement against journalists in Gaza, particularly Al Sharif. Dozens of journalists have been killed during the war.

READ: Israel kills Al Jazeera news team near Shifa Hospital in Gaza

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending