Wael al-Dahdouh mourns fallen colleagues in Gaza: ‘How hard our fate is’

Palestinian journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh has mourned his colleagues Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, along with all journalists killed in Gaza, expressing the pain of loss and the hardship of the profession during the ongoing Israeli war on the territory.

In a post on Facebook, Al-Dahdouh wrote: “How hard our fate is as journalists and Palestinians in Gaza — a martyr lives with a martyr, bids farewell to a martyr, and buries a martyr. May God have mercy on you, Anas and Mohammed, and on all our colleagues. You did your duty and reached the end that was always before your eyes.”

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli shelling struck a journalist’s tent outside the main gate of al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City, killing Al Sharif and Qreiqeh. The Gaza medical complex confirmed the deaths.

The Israeli army has previously waged a broad campaign of incitement against journalists in Gaza, particularly Al Sharif. Dozens of journalists have been killed during the war.

READ: Israel kills Al Jazeera news team near Shifa Hospital in Gaza