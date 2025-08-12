Egypt, Qatar and Turkey draft new proposal for Israel-Hamas deal

An informed source told Sky News Arabia on Monday evening that Egyptian and Qatari mediators, with Turkish participation, are preparing a new proposal to be presented to Hamas leadership, aiming to remove what they described as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pretexts for occupying Gaza City.

According to the source, Hamas Political Bureau official in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, is expected to arrive in Cairo on Monday evening to meet Egyptian officials as part of intensive regional efforts to revive the truce process in the Gaza Strip.

The source added that if Hamas agrees to the proposal, it will be passed to the US mediator before being presented to the Israeli side.

Proposal details

The initiative focuses on a comprehensive exchange deal, involving the release of all living Israeli captives and the return of the bodies of those held, in exchange for the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners.

It also includes Hamas’s acceptance of a new deployment map for the Israeli army, under Arab–US supervision, until a final settlement is reached on Hamas’s arms and governance.

The plan provides for a transitional phase during which Hamas would freeze its military wing’s activities and prevent the use of weapons, under guarantees from the mediators and Turkey, while negotiations continue to reach a permanent ceasefire agreement.