Greta Thunberg to join major humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has announced that she will join dozens of activists in launching a new flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip later this month.

This comes after previous attempts to deliver aid by sea in June and July were blocked by Israeli forces, who boarded the vessels and detained the activists before deporting them.

In a video message, Thunberg emphasised the significance of this mission, noting that “dozens of ships will set sail with coordinated participation from activists across 44 countries,” marking it as “the largest international solidarity movement” since Israel imposed its blockade on Gaza 18 years ago.

Thunberg condemned the Israeli ongoing genocide, stating, “The genocide against Palestinians in Gaza has been escalating for 22 months. Israel has dropped the equivalent of eight atomic bombs on men, women, and children. Hospitals, shelters, schools, and homes have been completely destroyed. We cannot stand idly by.”

The flotilla is set to depart from Spain on 31 August, with additional boats expected to join from Tunisia and other nations on 4 September.