Madonna urges Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza and help save children

International pop star Madonna, who was previously known for supporting Israel, has issued an urgent appeal to Pope Leo XIV to visit the Gaza Strip and help save children there, warning that action is needed “before it’s too late”.

In a post on her Instagram account on Monday, Madonna wrote: “As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. Please go to Gaza, Pope Leo XIV, and bring your light to them. We need the humanitarian gates to be fully opened to save these innocent children. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry – there is no more time.”

Explaining her appeal, she continued: “Politics cannot affect change – only consciousness can. Therefore, I am reaching out to a man of God. Today is my son Rocco’s birthday, and I feel the best gift I can give him as a mother is to ask everyone to do what they can to help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza.”

Madonna stressed that she is not “pointing fingers, placing blame or taking sides”, adding: “Everyone is suffering, including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they are released as well. I am merely trying to do what I can to keep these children from dying of starvation.”