Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Norway wealth fund terminates Israel asset management contracts

August 11, 2025 at 4:01 pm

Protesters with Palestinian flags during a demonstration outside the Norges Bank headquarters in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday, March 27, 2025.[Photographer: Naina Helén Jåma/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Protesters with Palestinian flags during a demonstration outside the Norges Bank headquarters in Oslo, Norway, on Thursday, March 27, 2025.[Photographer: Naina Helén Jåma/Bloomberg via Getty Images]

Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund said on Monday it is terminating all contracts with asset managers handling its Israeli investments and has divested parts of its portfolio in the country over the situation in Gaza and the West Bank, Reuters reports.

The announcement follows an urgent review launched last week following media reports that the fund had built a stake in an Israeli jet engine group that provides services to Israel’s armed forces, including the maintenance of fighter jets.

The fund, an arm of Norway’s central bank, which held stakes in 61 Israeli companies as of June 30, in recent days divested stakes in 11 of these, it said in a statement.

“We have now completely sold out of these positions,” the fund said, adding that it continued to review Israeli companies for potential divestments.

Norway’s parliament in June rejected a proposal for the fund to divest from all companies with activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

READ: Norway to review sovereign wealth fund’s Israel investments

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending