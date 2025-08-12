Israeli Embassy in The Hague vandalized, suspects arrested

The entrance to the Israeli Embassy in the Netherlands was smashed and covered in red paint early Tuesday, according to the Israeli mission in The Hague, Anadolu reports.

In a post on X, the embassy described the incident as “yet another illustration of the dangerous consequences of rising hatred and incitement,” calling it a “cowardly act.”

“Diplomats must be able to do their work safely and unhindered at all times,” it said.

Noting that Dutch police have arrested suspects in connection with the vandalism, it said: “We are confident that the Dutch authorities will take all necessary measures to prevent such attacks in the future.”

READ: Sweden joins Netherlands in calling on EU to suspend trade partnership with Israel