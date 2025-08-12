Sudan: Rapid Support Forces kill 40 displaced persons near El Fisher

Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched attacks on a famine-stricken displaced persons camp near El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in north-west Sudan, on Monday. Local human rights organisations reported that 40 people were killed in the attacks.

The emergency response group working in Abu Shouk camp for displaced people said in a statement on Facebook that the RSF, which are fighting the Sudanese army, raided parts of the camp and targeted civilians inside their homes. The group, a network of community activists providing aid across Sudan, added that at least 19 people were injured in the attack.

Abu Shouk camp, located outside el Fasher, shelters around 450,000 displaced people and has been repeatedly attacked since the war began. The Sudanese army still controls El Fasher city despite ongoing strikes by the RSF.