UNRWA chief accuses Israel of “silencing” journalists in Gaza

August 12, 2025 at 1:05 pm

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) arrives to speak baut the topic of "Relevance and challenges for work in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem," at House of the Federal Press Conference June 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. [Carsten Koall/Getty Images]

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) arrives to speak baut the topic of “Relevance and challenges for work in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem,” at House of the Federal Press Conference June 24, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. [Carsten Koall/Getty Images]

Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini has accused Israel of “deliberate” targeting of journalists to “silence voices” reporting about Israel’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

Lazzarini said Israel has killed more than 200 Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip, in total impunity and expressed “horror” at the targeted assassination of six journalists on Sunday.

“Israel is also blocking access of international journalists to report independently since the war began nearly two years ago” said the UN official, stressing that journalists must be protected and international media must get into Gaza to support the “heroic work” of their Palestinian colleagues.

“This is the only way to counter disinformation and prevent doubts about the scale of atrocities committed in Gaza” Lazzarini added.

Late on Sunday, an Israeli drone targeted a tent for journalists at Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City, killing seven people, including an Al Jazeera team of reporters and camera operators, bringing the death toll of journalists to 238.

READ: Greta Thunberg to join major humanitarian aid flotilla to Gaza

