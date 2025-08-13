Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Norway says it will arrest Netanyahu if he enters country, following ICC warrant

August 13, 2025 at 12:52 pm

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, State Secretary for Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway in Antalya, Turkiye on April 11, 2025. [Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik, State Secretary for Minister of Foreign Affairs of Norway in Antalya, Turkiye on April 11, 2025. [Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik has reiterated his country’s commitment regarding the international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kravik stated that Norway will uphold the warrant and arrest Netanyahu if he steps foot in the country.

He reiterated that, as a member of the ICC, Norway is legally bound to cooperate with the court’s decisions, demonstrating Oslo’s commitment to international law. This stance reflects a broader support for the ICC’s mandate to hold accountable those accused of international crimes.

The arrest warrants were issued in November 2024, over crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.

READ: Norway wealth fund terminates Israel asset management contracts

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending