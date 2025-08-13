Norway says it will arrest Netanyahu if he enters country, following ICC warrant

Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Kravik has reiterated his country’s commitment regarding the international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Kravik stated that Norway will uphold the warrant and arrest Netanyahu if he steps foot in the country.

He reiterated that, as a member of the ICC, Norway is legally bound to cooperate with the court’s decisions, demonstrating Oslo’s commitment to international law. This stance reflects a broader support for the ICC’s mandate to hold accountable those accused of international crimes.

The arrest warrants were issued in November 2024, over crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip.