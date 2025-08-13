The Sinking Ship of Israel | Palestine This Week with Mouin Rabbani

In this episode of Palestine This Week, we begin with Benjamin Netanyahu plan to “take control” of Gaza, We also discuss the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists, including Anas al-Sharif, in a drone strike outside al-Shifa Hospital. More than 270 journalists have been killed since the war began, more than in several major wars combined.

We go through the new report by Doctors Without Borders, “This Is Not Aid, This Is Orchestrated Killing”, which shows how the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has turned aid centres into death traps. Hundreds have been killed and thousands injured while trying to collect food.

The conversation then turns to whether Israel has become a sinking ship and even a liability for Jews worldwide. Former senior Israeli officials like ex-Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon and former Knesset speaker Avram Burg warn the apartheid state has lost its way, while some Jewish leaders are calling for sanctions and legal action against their own government.

We round out the episode with Boris Johnson’s claim that Taiwan has more right to statehood than Palestine, and the arrest of pro-Palestine protesters in London — dramatically staged in front of the statue of Nelson Mandela.

