Turkish foreign minister meets Qatari counterpart in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday, Turkish diplomatic sources said, Anadolu reports.

Fidan arrived in Doha for a two-day visit, the sources said, adding that his meetings are expected to address the countries’ growing strategic partnership in all areas. New avenues for future cooperation are also expected to be discussed.

The meetings, sources said, will also prepare for the countries’ 11th High Strategic Committee meeting, scheduled to be held in Doha this year under co-chairs Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as consultations on regional issues, particularly Gaza and Syria.

