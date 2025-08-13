US report: Israel discusses resettling Gaza residents to South Sudan

In the context of the ongoing campaign of mass killings carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip with US support, the Israeli government is making efforts to displace the remaining residents of the territory.

Among the countries that Tel Aviv claims could host Gaza residents is South Sudan, whose foreign minister recently visited Israel and met with Israeli leaders.

The US news agency Associated Press reported that Israel is holding talks with South Sudan, the war-torn East African country, to explore the possibility of transferring Gaza residents to its territory.

The report, citing six sources involved in the discussions, did not specify the progress made in the talks.

Since the beginning of the aggression, Tel Aviv has been suggesting the names of countries- including Arab, Islamic, and African nations- claiming they might agree to host residents of the Gaza Strip.

According to the report, the foreign ministries of Israel and South Sudan declined to comment, and a spokesperson for the US State Department said the administration does not comment on private diplomatic talks.