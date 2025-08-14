Gaza achieves historic presence at European Super Cup Final

European champion Paris Saint-Germain won the European Super Cup after defeating Europa League champion Tottenham 4-3 on penalties.

The match, which concluded the European football season, ended 2-2 after 90 minutes and was decided by a penalty shootout, where the French side showed greater accuracy to claim the prestigious title.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced that two Palestinian children from Gaza would take part in the medal ceremony at the end of the match.

Reports said the children, Tala, 12, and Mohammed, 9, joined UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin on the winners’ podium.

This move came days after Liverpool star Mohamed Salah criticised UEFA over the killing of Palestinian player Suleiman al-Obeid, known as the “Palestinian Pele,” who was shot by Israeli forces in Gaza while waiting for humanitarian aid. Salah condemned UEFA for not clarifying the circumstances of his death.

READ: PSG fans demand end to Gaza genocide