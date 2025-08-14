Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Israel destroys over 300 homes in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood in 3 days

August 14, 2025 at 11:48 am

Smoke rises and Palestinians flee the site after Israeli army conduct attacks over al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza on August 06, 2025. [Khames Alrefi - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke rises and Palestinians flee the site after Israeli army conduct attacks over al-Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza on August 06, 2025. [Khames Alrefi – Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli military has demolished more than 300 homes over the past three days in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the central Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing occupation plan, Anadolu reports.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, said Wednesday that the Israeli army has conducted heavy assaults in Zeitoun, deliberately targeting civilian residential areas.

He noted that the Israeli forces particularly targeted buildings with five floors or more, and due to the explosives used, surrounding structures have also been destroyed.

Some homes were destroyed while residents were still inside, causing casualties, with demolitions carried out without prior warning and intense bombardment preventing civil defense teams from reaching the wounded.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,700 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Palestinian killed in new attack by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending