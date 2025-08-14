Israel destroys over 300 homes in Gaza’s Zeitoun neighborhood in 3 days

The Israeli military has demolished more than 300 homes over the past three days in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the central Gaza Strip as part of its ongoing occupation plan, Anadolu reports.

Mahmoud Basal, the spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, said Wednesday that the Israeli army has conducted heavy assaults in Zeitoun, deliberately targeting civilian residential areas.

He noted that the Israeli forces particularly targeted buildings with five floors or more, and due to the explosives used, surrounding structures have also been destroyed.

Some homes were destroyed while residents were still inside, causing casualties, with demolitions carried out without prior warning and intense bombardment preventing civil defense teams from reaching the wounded.

Israel is facing mounting condemnation for its genocidal war on Gaza, where it has killed more than 61,700 people since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

