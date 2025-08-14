Netanyahu threatens to bomb Gaza like Dresden was bombed in Germany

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel can bomb Gaza like the Allies bombed Dresden during World War II.

His remarks were made during an interview with right-wing US network Newsmax on Wednesday.

When asked why the Israeli military does not “wipe Hamas and the Gaza Strip” off the map, he replied, “We can bomb them like the Allies [in World War II] bombed Dresden, we could starve them if we followed the vilifications, these false lies that are delivered against Israel, and nobody would be alive already.

He added that the events of 7 October had involved clear failures and intelligence mistakes.

At the beginning of his remarks, Netanyahu said that Israel was engaged in a war on eight fronts, explaining that seven of them were against Iran and its proxies, while the eighth was what he called a “battle for truth.”

READ: Germany approves delivery of submarine to Israel, report says

He stressed that, in his view, the only way to overcome lies was through truth.

Turning to the war in Gaza, he claimed that the only deliberate starvation taking place there was that of the Israeli hostages.

He argued that this was evident when comparing the frail and tortured condition of the hostages with the well-fed state of their captors.

Netanyahu said the contrast was intended to expose lies and was linked to the “eighth front,” which he described as the fight for truth.

He also stated that Tel Aviv did not pursue a policy of starvation, and that it had adopted — and continued to follow — a policy aimed at separating civilians from fighters on two fronts.

READ: Survey says most Germans back recognition of Palestine