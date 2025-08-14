Over 14,800 patients in Gaza need urgent life-saving treatment unavailable locally

The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, announced on Wednesday that over 14,800 patients in the Gaza Strip are in urgent need of life-saving medical care, which is currently unavailable in the region.

In a post on the X platform, Ghebreyesus shared that the organisation facilitated the evacuation of 32 children and 6 adult patients from Gaza, accompanied by 99 family members.

According to Ghebreyesus, 25 children and six adults were transferred to Italy, five children were evacuated to Belgium, and two others to Türkiye to receive necessary medical treatment.

The organisation’s chief called on more countries to step forward and offer support, and for referral routes to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be restored before it is too late.

Since 7 October 2023, the Israeli occupation forces, with full US support, have continued committing acts described as genocide in Gaza, leaving more than 215,000 Palestinians dead or wounded, most of them children and women, in addition to over 9,000 missing and hundreds of thousands displaced.

