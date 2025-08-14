UEFA: ‘Stop killing children. Stop killing civilians’

Ahead of its Super Cup match between the Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham clubs, which took place on Tuesday at Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy, the Union of European Football Association (UEFA) rolled out a banner reading, “Stop killing children. Stop killing civilians,” in a hint of solidarity with the children of Gaza, who have been the victims of Israel’s war on the Strip for more than 21 months.

In conjunction with the stadium gesture, the UEFA reiterated its position through a post on its official X account that read, “From the UEFA Super Cup in Udine, the message is loud and clear. A banner. A call.”

Since 7 October, 2023, US-backed Israel has been committing genocidal crimes in Gaza. In killing, starving, destroying, and displacing Palestinians, Israel has ignored international calls and International Court of Justice rulings that it end its war on the strip.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has left 61,722 Palestinians killed and 525,000 injured, most of whom were women and children. The Israeli war has also left more than 9000 missing, hundreds of displaced Palestinians, and a famine that has killed 235 persons, including 106 children, so far.

