500 Syrian soldiers suffer food poisoning in rural Aleppo

August 15, 2025 at 3:55 pm

Soldiers attend a military graduation ceremony held by the Syrian Ministry of Defense at Sadallah al-Jabiri Square in Aleppo, Syria on February 12, 2025. [Nebieha Altaha - Anadolu Agency]

Soldiers attend a military graduation ceremony held by the Syrian Ministry of Defense at Sadallah al-Jabiri Square in Aleppo, Syria on February 12, 2025. [Nebieha Altaha – Anadolu Agency]

Around 500 soldiers from the Syrian army’s 64th Division stationed in rural Aleppo were hospitalized on Thursday evening following a mass food poisoning incident, according to local sources Friday, Anadolu reports.

Soldiers at the division’s base in the Darat Izza area reported symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, and fatigue, an Anadolu correspondent reported on Friday.

The affected troops were transported to Al-Kinana Hospital in the area for treatment.

Syrian Health Ministry sources confirmed that they are in contact with Aleppo’s health directorate regarding the incident.

Health officials said all cases are under control and no fatalities have been reported. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the poisoning.

READ: Turkey, Syria warn Israel of ”fomenting chaos” in Syria

