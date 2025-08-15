Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

France condemns Israeli demolition of West Bank school under construction

August 15, 2025 at 2:25 pm

Palestinian students hold flags and placards on the rubble of their destroyed aqaba mixed basic school protesting against its demolition by Israeli forces in the village of Aqaba in the northern Jordan Valley, north of the occupied West Bank. [Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Palestinian students hold flags and placards on the rubble of their destroyed aqaba mixed basic school protesting against its demolition by Israeli forces in the village of Aqaba in the northern Jordan Valley, north of the occupied West Bank. [Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

France on Friday condemned the Israel’s destruction of a school under construction in northern occupied West Bank, calling for accountability, Anadolu reports.

“France strongly condemns the destruction by Israeli authorities of a school under construction in the northern West Bank, funded by the French Development Agency in cooperation with the European Union. We are demanding accountability from the Israeli authorities for this demolition,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it is the second demolition of a French-funded project in the West Bank, after the Al-Bustan center in East Jerusalem.

“The continuation of the settlement policy constitutes a serious violation of international law and threatens the prospect of a two-state solution,” the statement added.

READ: Palestinian killed in new attack by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Islam Race and Rebellion in the Americas: Transatlantic Echoes of the West African Jihads

Trending