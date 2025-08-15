France condemns Israeli demolition of West Bank school under construction

France on Friday condemned the Israel’s destruction of a school under construction in northern occupied West Bank, calling for accountability, Anadolu reports.

“France strongly condemns the destruction by Israeli authorities of a school under construction in the northern West Bank, funded by the French Development Agency in cooperation with the European Union. We are demanding accountability from the Israeli authorities for this demolition,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it is the second demolition of a French-funded project in the West Bank, after the Al-Bustan center in East Jerusalem.

“The continuation of the settlement policy constitutes a serious violation of international law and threatens the prospect of a two-state solution,” the statement added.

