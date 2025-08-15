Middle East Monitor
Gaza needs 1,000 trucks of aid per day to meet local needs, official

August 15, 2025 at 3:13 pm

Aid trucks loaded with humanitarian supplies remain stranded at the Rafah Border Crossing on the Egyptian side due to Israeli attacks and closed border crossings, the delivery of aid is limited and delayed in Rafah, Egypt on August 6, 2025. [Mohamed Elshahed – Anadolu Agency]

At least 1,000 trucks per day carrying various forms of aid have to enter the besieged Gaza Strip to meet people’s needs, a local official has said. 

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defence, Mahmoud Basal, said Thursday evening that only about 100 trucks are entering daily, most of which go to commercial traders and do not meet the needs of the market.

Since 2 March, Israel has banned the entry of food, relief, medical aid, goods, and fuel into Gaza, causing a significant deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation army has been committing genocide in Gaza killing and wounding more than 209,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women in addition to more than 9,000 missing.

READ: UNRWA chief: Israel has blocked food entry to Gaza for over 5 months

