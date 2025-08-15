Gaza needs 1,000 trucks of aid per day to meet local needs, official

At least 1,000 trucks per day carrying various forms of aid have to enter the besieged Gaza Strip to meet people’s needs, a local official has said.

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Civil Defence, Mahmoud Basal, said Thursday evening that only about 100 trucks are entering daily, most of which go to commercial traders and do not meet the needs of the market.

Since 2 March, Israel has banned the entry of food, relief, medical aid, goods, and fuel into Gaza, causing a significant deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

Since October 2023, the Israeli occupation army has been committing genocide in Gaza killing and wounding more than 209,000 Palestinians, most of them children and women in addition to more than 9,000 missing.

